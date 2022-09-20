COVID-19 numbers in Yakima County continue to drop across all categories. Weekly case numbers and infection rates have been going down steadily for the past two months.
During the week of Sept. 12, the Yakima Health District reported 238 COVID-19 cases in Yakima County. That’s almost 100 new cases fewer than reported per week in late August and early September.
In total, the health district has reported 81,930 cases in the county. In the last week, it reported 11 hospitalized individuals with COVID as well as eight new COVID-positive hospital admissions. No new deaths were reported by the health district.
The infection rate per 100,000 individuals in the last 14 days dropped to 198, down from 233 the week prior.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that community level is low.
Testing, other resources
The health department recommends visiting www.YakimaVaccines.org or www.YakimaVacunas.org for vaccine locations and availability.
Washington state offers free rapid tests at its sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to stay home and away from other people while they are contagious. People who used an at-home test can report positive results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
If your household needs additional resources, call Care Connect Washington at 1-800-525-0127. Care Connect Washington can provide food and other necessities to people.