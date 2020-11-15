From the office of Gov. Jay Inslee:
In order to slow the spread of rapidly increasing COVID cases in our state, and ensure that hospital and medical systems are not overwhelmed, we are taking the very difficult but necessary steps to protect public health.
We recognize this will cause financial hardship for many businesses, and the governor and staff are exploring ways to mitigate the impacts.
These rules are effective Monday, Nov. 16 at midnight (12:01 am Tuesday), except for where noted as in the case of restaurants (detailed below).
If the activity is not listed, it should follow its current guidance. All K-12/higher education and child care is exempt from the new restrictions and will follow current guidance. These restrictions do not apply to courts and court-related proceedings.
A household is defined as the individuals residing in the same domicile.
• Indoor social gatherings with people from outside your household are prohibited.
• Outdoor social gatherings should be limited to five people from outside your household.
• Restaurants and bars are closed for indoor service. Outdoor dining and to-go service is permitted. Outdoor dining must follow the outdoor dining restriction. Table size limited to five for outdoor dining. These restaurant restrictions go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18.
• Fitness facilities and gyms are closed for indoor operations. Outdoor fitness classes may still occur but they are limited by the outdoor gathering restriction listed above. Drop-off child care closed.
• Bowling centers are closed for indoor service.
• Miscellaneous venues: All retail activities and business meetings are prohibited. Only professional training and testing that cannot be performed remotely is allowed. Occupancy in each meeting room is limited to 25% or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
• Movie theaters are closed for indoor service. Drive-in movie theaters are still permitted and must follow the current drive-in movie theater guidance.
• Museums/zoos/aquariums are closed for indoor service.
• Real estate open houses are prohibited.
• Wedding and funeral receptions are prohibited. Ceremonies are limited to no more than 30 people.
• In-store retail limited to 25% indoor occupancy and must close any common/congregate nonfood-related seating areas. Food court indoor seating is closed.
• Religious services limited to 25% indoor occupancy no more than 200 people, whichever is fewer. No choir, band or ensemble shall perform during the service. Soloists are permitted to perform. Facial coverings must be worn at all times by congregation members, and no congregational singing.
• Professional services are required to mandate that employees work from home when possible, and to close offices to the public. If they remain open, occupancy is restricted to 25%.
• Personal services are limited to 25% of maximum occupancy.
• Long-term care facilities outdoor visits only. Exceptions can be made for essential support person and end-of-life care.
• Youth (school and nonschool) and adult sporting activities limited to outdoor only for intrateam practices; masks required for athletes.