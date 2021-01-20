The Yakima Health District reported 58 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with no new deaths.
Yakima County has averaged 132 new cases a day in the past seven days, based on health district numbers. That’s down from an average of 202 daily cases the week prior.
The total number of deaths is at 334, according to the health district. Thirty-six people were hospitalized Wednesday, down by 10 from Tuesday, with three intubated.
The county has had 24,459 total cases since the pandemic started. Health officials said 19,006 people have recovered.
From Dec. 27-Jan. 9, the county’s per capita rate of new cases was 1,175 per 100,000.
Yakima County is part of the south central region in the state’s reopening plan. All eight regions in the state will remain in Phase 1 until at least Monday. The state will provide another update on Friday.
VACCINE UPDATE
What’s the status of vaccine distribution locally?
As of Tuesday, health care organizations in Yakima County had received 9,105 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and administered 5,817 doses. They had received 2,833 second doses and administered 1,512, according to the health district.
The state Department of Health reported on Wednesday that 8,167 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County. The state switched to a new daily reporting system on Tuesday.
The Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccine on its website. Thousands more people became eligible for vaccine on Monday, and local clinics are experiencing a flood of calls for appointments. Supply is limited right now.
Yakima Neighborhood Health Services isn't currently taking appointments, though other area clinics might be. Check the health district website for up-to-date information.
Who is eligible now?
The state moved into Phase B1 of distribution on Monday, opening up vaccines for everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households. People in the A group also are eligible: those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers.
What about mass vaccination efforts?
Starting next week, mass vaccination sites will be set up at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield.
The state’s allocation for next week will be divided between the new sites, pharmacies and local clinics.
There’s no mass vaccination clinic in Yakima at the moment, but planning is underway. As more vaccine is available, people in Yakima County will be able to get it from a variety of places, similar to COVID-19 testing.