COVID numbers in Yakima County continue to rise as the BA.5 omicron subvariant, a more contagious but milder strain of COVID, becomes more common in Washington state.
According to a report released Wednesday by the Washington Department of Health, the BA.5 subvariant went from making up 4.3% of all cases in the state during the first week of June to making up 34.7% of all cases in the last week of June. BA.2 made up 16.3% and B.2.12.1 made up 39%.
These results are in line with statistics from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that show the BA.5 strain making up less than 2% of all cases in the country in early May. As of last week, that number had risen to 53.6% nationwide.
The July 6 DOH report showed two recorded cases of the BA.5 strain in Yakima County. The report based its data on 104,311 sequenced COVID-19 cases in the state this year, about 9% of total cases.
Though the strain is still being studied, the CDC has said there is no evidence of the BA.5 subvariant being more severe than other strains of omicron. Initial studies in South Africa, where the strain was first discovered, showed no significant increases in hospitalization rates when compared to other strains. It is highly contagious and more evasive to antibodies, according to a study in the journal Nature.
Ultimately, concern toward BA.5 is not in its inherent severity but in its ability to spread. With it becoming the most common strain in the U.S less than three months after its discovery, experts worry a wave of COVID brought on by BA.5 could overwhelm hospitals and lead to more hospitalizations and deaths.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recommended last month that Pfizer and Moderna target the BA.5 strain in the their next round of COVID-19 boosters.
A new omicron subvariant discovered in India during the first week of July, BA.2.75, was not included in the Washington DOH report. Instances of BA.2.75 have already been recorded in the U.S. The new subvariant is expected to be as contagious as BA.5 if not more.
The Yakima Health District’s Friday update showed a total of 560 new cases in the first week of the month. The last time the county neared 600 cases in one week was late February.
Hospitalizations in Yakima County nearly doubled from 11 on July 1 to 21 on Friday, the health district said. Two deaths were reported last week, with one the week prior.
The county’s rate of infection per 100,000 people in the past 14 days rose from 366 to 406. The percentage of fully vaccinated individuals 6 months and older remained the same as the week before at 59.5%.
The CDC’s COVID community level rating for Yakima County is low.
State health officials said late last month COVID cases reported likely represent 10% of infections because many people are using at-home tests and not reporting results.
Residents of Yakima County can order free rapid tests to be delivered to their door from the federal government by visiting COVID.gov/tests or calling 1-800-232-0233. Washington state offers free tests at sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
Free PCR COVID testing is available at Yakima Valley College from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays at the community testing site at 810 S. 14th Ave.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to stay home and away from other people while they are contagious. People who used an at-home test can report positive results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.