COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply in Yakima County.
This week, daily reported cases jumped to 62 cases Wednesday, 78 cases Thursday and 52 on Friday. That’s a significant increase from just a month ago when reported new daily cases were in the teens and 20s and last week when daily counts were in the 30s and 40s.
Average new daily cases were 47 over the past week ending Friday, a big bounce from the high teens during the first few days of this month.
Hospitalizations also increased, going from single digits earlier in July to the 20s for several days. Hospitalizations now are still below that of late December and early January, when they reached the 60s and 70s.
In the South Central region, which includes Yakima County, 16 of 98 available ICU beds were occupied by confirmed and suspected COVID-19 patients. Just a month ago, the number of suspected and confirmed COVID-19 patients in ICU beds were in the single digits throughout the region, which also includes Kittitas, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla and Columbia counties.
So far this month, the Yakima Health District has reported two COVID-19 deaths in Yakima County, and it hasn’t reported a new death in more than a week.
Delta variant
As with the rest of the country, the highly contagious delta variant contributed to the sharp increase in statewide and Yakima County cases. The variant made up 57.5% of COVID-19 cases collected and sequenced by the state.
Scientists use different methods to scan a viral genome to determine the genome sequence of a virus. The procedure is used to monitor new lineages of a virus.
The state does not sequence all cases, so it does not fully break down different variants. An updated figure showed that 18.2% of confirmed cases were sequenced in June.
While delta variant cases are prominent in the state, Washington’s delta variant cases are so far not causing a significant increase in hospitalizations, said Dr. Scott Lindquist, acting chief science officer for the state Department of Health.
“I expect we will likely see that. I’m just not seeing it in the data right now for the variant,” he said during a Friday news conference. “I’m not seeing more people dying or being hospitalized with the delta variant, but we are clearly seeing with an increased case count. We are seeing an increase in hospitalization starting right now.”
The delta variant accounted for 113 — or 14% — of “vaccine breakthrough” cases statewide as of Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health. There have been a total of 788 breakthrough cases.
Breakthrough cases occur when someone who tests positive for COVID-19 at least two weeks after their final dose of the vaccine. These cases have been tracked in the state since Jan. 19, the first date when a breakthrough case could have been identified given when vaccines were rolled out.
These cases are expected, and research indicates that individuals who are vaccinated face reduced risk of being hospitalized or dying if they do contract COVID-19, according to DOH.
Outbreaks
Yakima County was free of COVID-19 outbreaks as of July 1, a first since the pandemic started in March 2020.
But 24 hours later, there was a new outbreak in the county.
Over the month, the county has had three outbreaks, with two still active, said Brittany Morrison, lead and supervisor of the COVID-19 outbreak, response and investigation team for the Yakima Health District.
So far, the summer outbreaks have been small, as opposed to those a few months ago.
For example, a single outbreak at Costco in Union Gap late last year caused 177 COVID-19 infections. The number of infections from the three outbreaks combined has been around 40 so far.
In general, facilities know what to do when an outbreak hits and the outbreak can end sooner, Morrison said.
“I think people are familiar with how to prevent further spread,” she said.
As the case with past outbreaks, they’ve started in congregate settings. The recent outbreaks occurred in a long-term care facility, a clinical in-patient facility, and an agricultural warehouse setting.
Most cases in those outbreaks have involved people who are not fully vaccinated. A few cases involved those fully vaccinated, but they have been asymptomatic or shown mild symptoms.
With one outbreak, an unvaccinated staff member had COVID-19, which led to residents getting infected. But those residents were vaccinated and had no symptoms, Morrison said. The one resident who did have symptoms also had underlying health conditions.