Weekly COVID-19 cases and infection rates have been going down in Yakima County for over two months now.
In late July, the Yakima Health District reported the highest weekly case count of the summer: 748. This summer peak was accompanied by an infection rate per 100,000 people over 14 days of 572.
For the week of Sept. 26, the health district reported 174 new cases. Six individuals are hospitalized with COVID-19 and one new death was reported.
This brings the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 to 741. Total cases recorded by the health district amount to 82,297.
The infection rate per 100,000 people in the last 14 days dropped to 142 from 167 the week prior.
The Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard reports a vaccination rate for Yakima County of 60.1%
The county’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention county community level is low.
The health department recommends visiting www.YakimaVaccines.org or www.YakimaVacunas.org for vaccine locations and availability.
Washington state offers free rapid tests at its sayyescovidhomestest.org website.
People who test positive for COVID-19 are advised to stay home and away from other people while they are contagious. People who used an at-home test can report positive results to Washington’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-525-0127.
If your household needs additional resources, call Care Connect Washington at 1-800-525-0127. Care Connect Washington can provide food and other necessities to people.
