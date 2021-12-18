A lawsuit alleging Yakima County Commissioners violated public meeting laws has been stalled until the court can find a visiting judge to hear the matter.
A visiting judge from Kittitas County Superior Court was expected to hear the matter on Friday but canceled, saying the court would not have a judge available, according to Yakima County Superior Court staff.
Kittitas County Superior Court has only two judges and one is out due to COVID-19, a court administrator said.
Now Yakima County court staff will seek a visiting judge from another court. A visiting judge is being sought to avoid any potential conflict of interest.
Angie Girard, a member of the Yakima Health First group, filed the lawsuit April 27, accusing commissioners of holding secret meetings and illegally drafting and approving an ordinance changing the rules governing the Yakima Health District’s Board of Health.
The ordinance gave more power to commissioners on the health and set term limits. The health board is composed of the three commissioners, two city officials and two community members.
The lawsuit also alleged commissioners continue to hold meetings listed on their calendar that are not open to the public, an ongoing violation of open public meeting laws.
Girard seeks an injunction stopping commissioners from holding any meetings, whether by phone, email or in person, that violate open public meeting laws.
Don Anderson, who heads Yakima County’s civil division, said the ordinance was properly advertised and required public hearings were held before commissioners approved it Jan. 5.
The ordinance and its subsequent rules may become moot as a new law governing the composition of health boards statewide takes effect next year.
Commissioners LaDon Linde and Amanda McKinney are named in their individual capacity in the lawsuit, meaning they have to provide their own attorneys. Commissioner Ron Anderson wasn’t named in his individual capacity, which allows the county to cover his attorney fees in the matter.
Girard has said Anderson wasn’t named in his individual capacity because his name didn’t appear in questionable email exchanges and other communications that should have been conducted publicly.
The lawsuit initially named the health board, but Girard in a later motion conceded an injunction against the board wasn't necessary.
The health board in its response said it did not participate in any of the questionable communications or decisions.
