The U.S. Bankruptcy Court has granted Astria Health additional time to file a reorganization plan exclusively.
Astria Health now has until June 1 to exclusively file a plan. Under an exclusivity period, other parties, with a few exceptions, cannot submit a competing plan without permission from the court.
Astria Health also will have additional time to gain acceptances for a reorganization plan. The deadline has been pushed to July 29.
There were no objections to Astria Health’s request. However, attorneys for Health Carousel Travel Network, a Cincinnati, Ohio-based firm that was providing health care workers to Astria Toppenish Hospital, filed a response stating the company took issue with Astria Health's assertion in a recent bankruptcy filing that it was timely paying creditors for debts incurred after it filed for bankruptcy last May.
As of Feb. 8, the hospital owed $370,000 and had not made any payments since September, according to the response filed by the company on Feb. 14. Attorneys for Health Carousel notified Astria Health attorneys of the issue in mid-January.
Astria Health attorney Sam Maizel said the issue with Health Carousel came about because the officials had been sending invoices to an employee who no longer worked at Astria Toppenish and that person’s e-mails were not forwarded.
Judge Whitman L. Holt approved the exclusivity period extension since Health Carousel did not object to the extension request.
“It sounds like it’s being worked out,” he said during a hearing Tuesday. “I trust if it’s not, Health Carousel will fill a motion that puts the dispute before the court.”
In a motion requesting the exclusivity period extension earlier this month, Maizel said the expansion would better coincide with its ongoing efforts to secure exit financing or find a buyer for some or all assets.
The organization recently revised a bid procedure for potential buyers. That process will now start in early April and continue through May. A stalking horse bid is due on April 10, and the deadline for all bids would follow on April 27. An auction, if needed, would follow on May 1. A sale hearing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court is planned for May 13.
A hearing for the Astria Health bankruptcy case is scheduled for March 18. Several items will be discussed, including additional debtor-in-possession financing for Astria Health and a complaint filed against Astria Health by the Washington State Nurses Association, the union that represented nurses at Astria Regional Medical Center.