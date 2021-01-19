Athel “Diesel” May recently guided his wife, Clara, into a chair in the living room of their home in Selah. “Have a seat, sweetheart,” he said before they leaned in for a photo.
Diesel and Clara married in that very living room on Feb. 3, 1951. It was a small gathering with the minister, their parents, Clara’s friend Arzilla and a few others. Diesel’s Uncle Guy showed up in overalls, but he didn’t know the wedding was happening when he dropped by, so no one minded.
The couple stood in a bay window, facing into the living room and their guests, and said their vows. The honeymoon didn’t happen until much later. Diesel was in the Army and had a three-day pass from Fort Lewis. Clara went back to Seattle and her job as a “messenger girl” for a wholesale optical company. That July, Diesel was sent overseas, and he and Clara weren’t able to live together until March 1952, when she joined him.
Over 70 years, Clara and Diesel raised four children in Seattle when he worked as a machinist, welcomed 10 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren, and made countless friends on long road trips in their RV through every state, Canada and Mexico.
They hoped to celebrate the day marking their anniversary with family members in Leavenworth, but will stay home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Diesel and Clara are in good health but considering their ages — he’s 92 and she is 89 — relatives pushed a gathering back until at least mid-May, said their daughter, Molly Carroll of Naches.
Diesel and Clara grew up in families of meager means, their parents coming to the Yakima Valley for agricultural jobs. But their life together has made them rich in the most important ways. They have each other, the cozy home they were married in and many wonderful memories.
“We are very lucky people,” he said.
Fruit tramps and farm work
Diesel got his nickname as a teen. He was working in an orchard for a farmer who lived with his elderly mother. She got Athel’s name mixed up with the diesel delivery. Another guy picked up on it, and Athel became Diesel.
His parents — “fruit tramps,” Diesel said — bought the Selah house with one acre of land in 1940 after moving from Idaho and Wyoming, where he and his two older brothers attended a one-room schoolhouse. They rode horses to school until their parents pointed out that officials had said they would provide transportation if families lived a distance away. Rather than offer transportation for the May boys, they had the school moved closer to the Mays, on skids pulled by horses.
After settling in Selah, Diesel’s parents bought the small log cabin home for $1,600, putting $16 down and paying $16 a month. Diesel was 12 then.
Clara’s family, originally from Texas, also came to the Valley for ag jobs. She was the third youngest of 10 Haskett children and grew up around Sunnyside.
Diesel first saw Clara when he was roller skating in Yakima with his older brother, who was home from military service. It was 1943, and they were at the rink above the Montgomery Ward store on Yakima Avenue, on the northeast corner of Fourth Street. His brother was skating with Clara’s older sister. Clara was just 12 then.
They kept in contact because both of Diesel’s older brothers married Haskett sisters. Diesel graduated from Selah High School in 1948, Clara from Sunnyside High School in 1950.
In July 1951, Diesel was sent to Salzburg, Austria, as part of the army, he said. He didn’t have enough time in the military to bring Clara over as a dependent, so he asked if she could come as a tourist. Clara was making $25 a week and was able to save it all because she lived frugally off Diesel’s monthly Army pay, most of which he sent her.
Clara got the OK to join Diesel in Austria and bought a ticket on the luxury ocean liner SS Liberte, making it to Europe in March 1952. Diesel requested a leave and met her in Paris.
Born on the seventh day of the 11th month, Diesel has always felt lucky. That streak continued before he met up with Clara. He had turned the $10 a month he kept from his Army pay into much more after some beneficial rolls of the dice.
“My $10 a month grew. ... I had $300 in my pocket,” he said with a mischievous smile.
The couple spent more than eight months in Europe in a wonderful delayed honeymoon, taking in as many sights as they could and making more memories.
Back in the USA
After leaving the Army and moving to Seattle, Diesel worked as a machinist. Clara returned to her former employer for a short time before staying home to raise their four children — Carroll and siblings Kirk and Greg, who live in Everett and North Seattle, and Ramona Leischner of Bellingham.
Diesel wrapped up his career with several years working as a machinist in Minnesota, where his employer had another factory. He retired in 1989 at age 60. By that time the couple had bought his parents’ cabin home from the estate and had rented it out.
After two years of touring the United States, Canada and Mexico in their RV, Clara and Diesel returned to Selah and extensively renovated their house, living in the RV while work continued and doing some of that work themselves.
Their interior decor is simple. Other than a large copy of their wedding portrait, “They’ve never come to an agreement on what they like hung on the walls,” Carroll said.
Both have had health issues, including Diesel contracting Lyme disease when he was 77, during a long hike in a mountainous area. But the small house where they married still works just fine, and they hope to stay there.
“All four of us ‘kids’ help out as much as we can, making it possible for them to continue living in their beloved log home,” Carroll said.
Clara and Diesel share a positive outlook and listen to each other, which Clara encourages to ensure a long and happy marriage. Diesel has some other advice as well.
“Don’t go to bed mad and always do something, if you can, on your anniversary,” he said.