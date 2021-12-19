Most of us are thankful for friends, family and the good things in life. Many are less fortunate, however.
Staff members at Triumph have provided the Yakima Herald-Republic with information about people needing your help.
This holiday season, the Herald-Republic is publishing information about some of those in need, along with contact information so you can make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.
A recently married couple would appreciate some holiday assistance for themselves and their boys. Their household needs include a carpet shampooer — Bissel CrossWave or similar product, if possible — and a juicer.
Mom could use size large tops and pants, size 13/14 jeans and size 9 shoes. Dad needs size 38x32 pants, size 1x tops and size 9 1/2 shoes.
Their 4-year-old son needs size 4T clothing and size 10 shoes, and their 9-year-old son needs size 14 pants, medium tops and size 5 youth shoes. Both boys would appreciate age-appropriate indoor and outdoor toys.
Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Triumph is requesting that people donate only new items, and that they call to make arrangements to drop off their donations. If you would like to help, call 509-907-1105, 509-306-6842 or 509-480-2099.
Donations can be dropped off from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 801 Summitview Ave. in Yakima. Those wanting to donate items are asked to call upon arrival or ring the doorbell so someone in the office can come get them.