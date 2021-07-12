Extremely hot and dry conditions have prompted fire officials to extend a burn ban in all unincorporated areas of Yakima County, the county fire marshal announced Monday.
The ban was enacted on June 24 and will remain in effect until Tuesday, Aug. 31, at which time conditions will evaluated, said Yakima County Fire Marshal Pedersen said.
All outdoor burning, including bonfires and recreational fires are prohibited, the release said.
The announcement comes a day after the Burbank Fire east of Selah jumped Interstate 82 in some areas west of the Fred G. Redmon Memorial Bridge.
“We continue to experience unfavorable weather and wildfire season is now in full swing with the 12,000-plus acre Burbank Fire east of Selah. Extending the burn ban allows us to continue to focus public resources to fight wildfires,” Pedersen said in the release.
As of Monday morning, the blaze blackened more than 12,000 acres and fire crews have it 10% contained, according to the Office of Emergency Management.
There are 19 engines, three crews, two bulldozers and four tenders battling the fire.
A lane of I-82 was closed to traffic near the bridge Monday afternoon while firefighters mopped up the area.
The fire started near Interstate 82 milepost 18 in the Burbank Creek area on Saturday afternoon and spread into the Yakima Training Center. The cause is under investigation.
State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon can be used an alternative route between Yakima and Ellensburg.
Burn bans
Yakima County has joined other state and local agencies in efforts to reduce the risk of wildfires. A state of emergency was declared in Washington state on July 6, and a statewide burn ban was enacted until Sept. 30. Kittitas, Klickitat and Chelan counties also have enacted burn bans, the release said.
Violations to local burn bans should be reported to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, 509-574-2500. Violations may result in a $1,000 fine, arrest and jail time, the release said.
The ban may be extended if the county continues to experience extremely high temperatures.