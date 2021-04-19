On a sunny spring afternoon near Selah, a crew hired by Yakima County cut down an apple tree.
This wasn’t a case of a tree growing in the right-of-way of a new road or interfering with utility lines. Instead, the tree had become a haven for apple maggots, and the Yakima County Horticultural Pest and Disease Board was removing it to keep the insects in check.
“In a perfect world, you would think you could spray and kill those things,” said Keith Mathews, the board’s program coordinator. “Once there is an infestation, it is difficult to eliminate it.”
Apple maggots, along with coddling moths and other pests, pose a threat to the state’s apple industry, one of the region’s economic mainstays. And, like the coronavirus, it requires public cooperation to slow its spread, Mathews and others say.
Apple maggots, a variety of fruit fly, originated in New England, where they were usually found among hawthorn, quince and crab apple plants. In the 1980s, the insect found its way into Washington state.
Its life cycle starts in June, when the flies emerge from the ground after a winter hibernation, and the wave usually continues until September, said Mike Willett, a former manager of the Washington State Tree Fruit Research Commission and an advisory member of the Yakima County pest board.
The insects typically travel about a half mile in search of food and mates, although some have gone as far as 3 miles with a strong wind driving them, Mathews said. The fly then plants its eggs in apples, where the larvae eat the fruit before retiring into the ground to complete their growth cycle.
Each fly can lay 300 to 500 eggs, Willett said, and while sprays can kill adults, larvae are usually shielded if they’re in the fruit. They can be killed if the fruit is chilled, he said.
For a grower, having maggot larvae show up in fruit can add up to a significant loss. Willett said overseas markets will reject a fruit shipment if it is found to have been infested with apple maggots, coddling moths or other pests.
And since a foreign shipment cannot be returned, it is destroyed or must go to another market where it will be sold at a loss because the fruit has bugs, he said.
David Allan of Allan Brothers said that while commercial growers have been able to keep the maggots out of their crops so far, the flies poses a threat to organic fruit, which cannot be sprayed to the same degree as nonorganic fruit.
“We do a fair amount of organics ourselves, and if we wound up with apple maggots, it would kick (the apples) out of organics” because of the need to spray, Allan said.
Washington produced almost 70 percent of the nation’s apples in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, with 7.4 billion pounds of fruit produced.
After maggots were discovered, the state established quarantine zones in infested areas, barring people from moving home-grown fruit, or even yard waste and soil, from those areas into others. The quarantine areas, indicated by highway signs warning people not to move fruit across the line, cover the west side of the state, as well as Spokane County and parts of Yakima, Kittitas, Okanogan, Chelan and Lincoln counties.
In Yakima County, the quarantine area covers the Upper Valley and a part of the western side of the Lower Valley.
Gov. Jay Inslee famously got in trouble last year when he brought Honeycrisp apples grown on the grounds of the governor’s mansion to people displaced by wildfires in Bridgeport, Omak and Malden, in violation of quarantine. The apples, which were infested with maggots, were tracked down and destroyed, according to news reports.
So far, the quarantines and work by pest control boards have protected commercial growers, Willett and Mathews said, but backyard fruit trees and abandoned orchards can poses threats to the fruit industry.
Willett said controlling maggots can be a difficult task for the average backyard gardener, who may not be able to get the organic sprays used by exterminators or have the time to cover each individual apple with a small bag to keep pests out.
To track down apple maggots, the state Department of Agriculture hangs adhesive traps. If one is found, Mathews goes out and informs the property owner that there are maggots present and offers to help by either spraying the tree or, in more extreme cases, cutting it down.
Mathews said 687 trees were sprayed in the Upper Valley last year, and 187 were removed by the county. While the county will cover a couple of sprayings, Mathews said his board doesn’t have the budget to regularly service people’s trees.
Willett’s advice is for people to have the tree removed, and if they want the shade to replace it with an ornamental tree.