County-level burn bans in Yakima and Kittitas counties have ended.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office lifted a burn ban in unincorporated areas on Thursday because of reduced fire danger, according to a news release.
Conditions have improved with lower temperatures, along with better relative humidity and fuel moisture, the release said.
Similarly, Kittitas County ended its burn ban on Friday.
People are encouraged to use caution when open burning, and check for separate restrictions on state and federal lands, a news release said.
