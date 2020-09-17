A Yakima County emergency services committee is reviewing Tiffany Eubanks’ death, with the possibility of discipline if county patient care standards were not met.
Eubanks, a 33-year old Black woman experiencing homelessness, died at Virginia Mason Memorial hospital from methamphetamine toxicity in the early hours of June 3.
Private ambulance staff with American Medical Response initially restrained Eubanks after receiving reports that she was wandering in and out of traffic, but called in police when she became combative. A Yakima police officer arrived and handcuffed Eubanks, at which point the medics said they would not transport her in the ambulance without a police escort.
Upon receiving authorization from the commanding officer on scene, the officer then took Eubanks to the hospital in police protective custody. He left her unattended in his police vehicle for 12 minutes to seek help inside the hospital and returned to find her unresponsive. Hospital personnel then administered emergency aid and medical treatment. Eubanks died nine hours later.
The Yakima County Department of Emergency Medical Services provides oversight of emergency response services for the county. Kevin Hodges, the EMS Medical Program Director for Yakima County, said this week that the county’s Continuous Quality Improvement Committee is reviewing the case.
Hodges said that if the committee feels the standard for patient care was not met, the case could be referred to the Medical Program Director’s Office or the state Department of Health.
He added that results of the confidential review process aren’t made public.
“This case has a very sad outcome and I feel strongly for Ms. Eubanks and her family, and I know this has been a tragic event for all involved,” Hodges said. “Of course, I also feel strongly for the EMS providers and police officers involved. We all try to make the best decisions for the people we serve.”
To transport or not
Yakima Police Department existing policy provides that seriously ill or injured people should be transported via ambulance whenever possible. Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray emphasized that existing policy last week in a 40-page letter to the community following Eubanks’ death, affirming officers would only transport people experiencing mental health crises not complicated by substance use.
Regarding that announcement, Hodges said he hopes the involved agencies will continue to make decisions on a case-by-case basis.
“I expect that YPD and the area EMS agencies will continue to make every effort to do the right thing for the citizens of Yakima on a case-by-case basis,” he said.
Hodges said he was not aware of any emergency services companies’ “refusal to transport patients.” He said patients refuse to be transported on a daily basis and added that it can be difficult for an EMS crew to decide whether the patient is capable of understanding and refusing care or transport.
“No EMS provider makes this decision lightly, as the alternative is transport without consent, which may be considered kidnapping in some cases,” he said. “AMR is a well-respected national EMS company with a history of self-policing and a reasonable ethical reputation, so I would be reluctant to hold the agency responsible for a single action of a single provider.”
Hodges said Washington state law addresses patient abandonment. He added that even if an event does not meet the legal definition of abandonment, the EMS provider could still be subject to discipline from its agency, the county medical program director the county Medical Program Director’s Office, or the state Department of Health.
“In the absence of the above-mentioned negative agency policy or pervasive culture, I do not see the joint decision of an experienced EMS provider and an experienced police officer affecting the agreement between AMR and Yakima County,” he said, “even though the outcome was, retrospectively, tragic. Rather, this will be used as an opportunity to educate and improve EMS care and police service in Yakima.”
Police decisions
Yakima Police Department policy allows for officers to ride in ambulances to provide security when so requested by emergency medical personnel.
Ideally, that’s what would have happened in Eubanks’ situation, Murray said.
Murray said in a follow-up email this week that the commanding officer’s hasty decision to transport via police car didn’t allow the ambulance option to be fully explored. The officer was disciplined with a 10-hour suspension without pay.
But Murray also said officers should not “have just taken the ambulance medics’ statement that they would not transport without pushing back.”
“There was a disagreement about handcuffing in front — but the protocol allows for other restraint techniques (including chemical),” Murray said via email. “In the end, things should have been slowed down. Alternatives examined and questions asked.”
The police chief repeated that multiple investigations into the situation had found “no malice, no indifference, no laziness, rather hastiness.”