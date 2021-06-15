Chart-topping country musician Cody Johnson will play the Yakima Valley SunDome on Oct. 15, he announced via social media Tuesday.
The concert is the first SunDome concert announced since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Johnson, who will be joined on the tour by country stars Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick, is a grassroots success story. He self-released his first six albums, including 2016's "Gotta Be Me," which hit No. 2 on the Billboard U.S. Country chart. His next album, "Ain't Nothin' to It," released by Warner Music Nashville in 2019, hit No. 1.
Details on tickets have not yet been announced. For information visit www.fairfun.com or www.codyjohnsonmusic.com.