FILE - This June 4, 2019, file photo shows country singer Cody Johnson performing during the CMT Cross Roads Brooks & Dunn and Friends live taping on Broadway in Nashville, Tenn. The Texas-born singer knew there was a lot of distrust of Nashville major record labels among his peers in Texas and Oklahoma. But after a decade as a successful indie artist, Johnson finally signed to Warner Music Nashville and he’s hoping to bridge that cultural divide by straddling the traditional and the modern.

 Sanford Myers/ Invision / AP, file

Chart-topping country musician Cody Johnson will play the Yakima Valley SunDome on Oct. 15, he announced via social media Tuesday.

The concert is the first SunDome concert announced since prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Johnson, who will be joined on the tour by country stars Easton Corbin and Ian Munsick, is a grassroots success story. He self-released his first six albums, including 2016's "Gotta Be Me," which hit No. 2 on the Billboard U.S. Country chart. His next album, "Ain't Nothin' to It," released by Warner Music Nashville in 2019, hit No. 1.

Details on tickets have not yet been announced. For information visit www.fairfun.com or www.codyjohnsonmusic.com.