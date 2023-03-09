By the request of property owners and without any objections, the Yakima City Council voted to annex 10 parcels covering 103 acres into the city limits at its Tuesday night meeting.
A petition requesting the Prickly Pear annexation – located near Sorenson Road and South 38th Avenue, just south of the SOZO Sports Complex – was drafted and signed by 100% of property owners last fall, prompting Tuesday night’s public hearing on the matter.
No one spoke during the hearing, and the council approved the annexation request unanimously.
Yakima Planning Manager Joseph Calhoun told the council that his department recommends approval of the annexation request, as the land is within the urban growth area, directly adjacent to and contiguous with existing city limits.
“The Prickly Pear Annexation creates a logical service boundary based on existing access factors and anticipated future development in the area,” the planning department said in a summary of the annexation request.
“Future development in and around the SOZO Sports Complex will extend Sorenson Road west from South 38th Avenue with connector roads/driveways extending to Ahtanum Road and South 52nd Avenue,” the report states.
The Yakima County Boundary Review Board has final consideration of the annexation request, Calhoun said, and if that board approves it, the land will become part of Yakima 60 days later.
Grant to help build park
Later in the meeting, the city council unanimously approved adjustments to a grant request with the Washington State Department of Commerce to help develop a park near the SOZO Sports Complex.
Public Works Director Scott Schafer said the property, just north of the SOZO complex, is to be developed as a replacement for the portion of Chesterley Park used to build the YMCA Aquatic/Fitness Center.
The YMCA assisted SOZO with the cost of developing the property by securing a $225,000 grant from the state commerce department, Schafer said. Typically, the grant is awarded to the property owner, which is the city of Yakima, so YMCA officials agreed to transfer the grant control to the city.
Schafer said the city has an agreement with SOZO to develop and manage the 32-acre property, at their expense, as a city-owned park.
Former Mayor Kathy Coffey honored
Also Tuesday, council members unanimously approved a request from Connie Upton, general manager of the Yakima Convention & Event Center, to rename the facility’s south ballroom in honor of former Yakima Mayor Kathy Coffey.
Coffey, who died Jan. 13, 2023, at age 75, was the longtime CEO of the Yakima Visitors and Convention Bureau, the organization which preceded Yakima Valley Tourism. She was elected to the city council in 2007, was elected Yakima’s mayor in 2016, and served on the council through 2020.
Upton noted that Coffey was instrumental in overseeing and obtaining funding for two expansions of the convention center at Eighth Street and Yakima Avenue, and also with the establishment of the Yakima Valley Visitor Information Center at 101 N. Fair Ave.
During public comments, Coffey’s son, Aaron Buchanan, thanked the council, Upton and Yakima Valley Tourism CEO John Cooper for the tribute. He also thanked Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray and members of the Yakima Police Department Honor Guard for serving as pallbearers during Coffey’s funeral on Jan. 27.
“My family has always been grateful to call Yakima home,” Buchanan said. “My mom was especially proud. Her passion drove her to serve this community that she loved so much. All of your acts of kindness truly show how she was right to be proud.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.