City officials acknowledged recent shootings during a Yakima City Council meeting on Tuesday, saying they want to pursue grant funding and other resources to help law enforcement.
They also encouraged people to join a new Yakima community safety book club to engage with topics related to combating violent crime. The first book is David M. Kennedy’s “Don’t Shoot: One Man, A Street Fellowship, and the End of Violence in Inner-City America.”
Police Chief Matt Murray said the goal of the book club is to work on preventing crimes from happening.
“Some have scoffed with a sneer and said, ‘A book club? Really?’ Yes, really,” Murray said. “I’m often asked, ‘What can I do to help citizens in our community?’ This book not only explains an effective national strategy to combat group crime, but also explains the roles of the police force, nonprofit sector, churches, and the community at large to reduce violent crime.”
Murray and City Manager Robert Harrison spoke to the council after several shooting incidents in the past week, including two gang-related shootings on Monday.
“It’s been a long week,” said Harrison. “We have to do something about violent crime here in our community. That has been a priority of the (police) chief and the City Council as well during this time.”
The initiative comes at a time when the city has experienced an increase in violent crime during the pandemic that has put Yakima 450% above the national average crime rate, Murray said at the Yakima City Council meeting on Tuesday.
Although Yakima has been trending downward for crime rates for the past five years, Murray said, the YPD anticipates crime rates to be far above the national average again in 2021.
“We can reduce gang crime,” Murray said. “Gang crime is one of those things we can actually have a major impact on.”
In August, the YPD will be discussing the book with the community through Facebook or potentially through in-person community forums, Murray said. The book club will include Murray, City Attorney Sara Watkins, County Sheriff Bob Udell, County Prosecutor Joe Brusic, Peter Orth of the FBI and Tom Hanlon of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Local libraries are obtaining copies of the book.
The City Council on Tuesday asked for a recommendation for police technology investments, hiring crime analysts and a grant writer. The staff recommendations will be presented at the next council meeting on July 6.
Murray suggested hiring a grant writer for the city. The city typically applies for federal or state grants, but with this position, the city could tap into grants from private foundations as well, Harrison said.
“The city was leaving a lot of money on the table,” Harrison said. “Having that professional grant writer position will enable us to be able to be more successful in our grants.”