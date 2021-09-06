Transportation projects, funding for mental health services, affordable housing and a salary adjustment are on the agenda for Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
The meeting will be held virtually because of rising COVID-19 cases in Yakima County, city spokesperson Randy Beehler said Thursday. Community members can watch the meetings live on Y-PAC, Charter Spectrum channel 194, and by livestream on the city website, the news release said.
The council will take comment on transportation projects Tuesday. The list of road and sidewalk projects was approved in 2017.
If any changes need to be made to the project list, another public hearing will be set.
Councilwoman Kay Funk will propose a program to address mental health challenges in Yakima using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, the agenda said.
The city will receive a total of $26.2 million from the federal government, split into two payments. The first was received in May 2021, with the second expected in May 2022.
Funk’s program would use funds to expand crisis response through a contract with Comprehensive Healthcare, as well as investigate the availability of behavioral health workers, according to the proposal. It would also explore the purchase and staffing of two paramedic-led emergency response vehicles for the Yakima Fire Department.
The city proposed that $1.5 million of the ARPA funds go toward mental health or homeless programs.
A report on affordable housing will be presented at the meeting by planning manager Joseph Calhoun and community development director Joan Davenport.
The report includes background and existing plans, a list of current projects and an aerial photo analysis, the agenda said.
Other items
The City Council wants to increase city manager Bob Harrison’s salary to $211,011 following a performance evaluation after his first year of employment. They will vote on the ordinance Tuesday.
Council members also will review the schedule for the 2022 budget study sessions. The sessions are planned for Oct. 5, 7, 12 and 14 from 10 a.m. until noon. During those sessions, council members will be briefed on the revenue forecast, general fund, other funds, capital plan and more.
The members will also consider a resolution to authorize a contract to purchase dispatch radio consoles for SunComm dispatch centers, the agenda said.
The contract with Motorola would replace consoles at the primary and backup locations. The replacement cost is $419,482.
Individuals can still provide public comment at remote City Council meetings by filling out the comment request form on the city website. The public can also email comments to ccouncil2@yakimawa.gov, call 509-575-6050, or send comments by mail to City Hall at 129 N. Second St.