2020 brought one last unwelcome surprise for West Valley residents when at least two people reported seeing a cougar prowling their neighborhood.
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife enforcement captain Bob Weaver said one person caught a picture of the cougar on a Ring doorbell camera. It’s not unprecedented for cougars to appear so far into town or even in West Valley, but they’re more likely to show up on the outskirts of places like Tampico or rural areas in Kittitas County, according to regional wildlife program manager Scott McCorquodale.
“This one seems like it’s a little further in than we would normally expect to hear much of,” McCorquodale said, noting it was believed to be near 88th Avenue between Summitview and Tieton. “Any place where deer can also live there’s always a chance that a cougar will at least explore the idea of camping out there and hunting.”
Weaver said sub-adults trying to find a place to live may sometimes end up in more urban areas. Typically, though, they'll quickly discover it's not where they want to be with limited habitat and few reliable food sources.
That may be what happened in West Valley, since the last report came on New Year's Eve from a woman who was up late reading to a small child and noticed a mountain lion in the backyard. The day before, a man called stating he saw the cougar multiple times, although officers couldn't locate any tracks in the snow.
Officials reported nearly 400 confirmed cougar sightings on the wildlife department's website last year, including 12 in Yakima County and 18 in Kittitas County. One caller spotted a cougar in a pasture near West Valley High School on Jan. 30, 2020, and many were reported after they killed animals such as dogs, sheep, goats and cows.
The departments also lists plenty of unconfirmed sightings. Sometimes an investigation reveals a different animal caused the disturbance. Even when officers can't find a cougar, they'll provide basic advice to residents.
If cougars are known to be in the area people should keep a close watch on cats and dogs, and keep small livestock such as sheep or goats in protected areas. Although a biker near Seattle in 2018 became the first person in Washington to die from a cougar attack since 1924, the cats that weigh an average of about 140 pounds as adults don't often act aggressively in rare human encounters.
"The best course of action is make yourself well-known to the cougar that you're there," Weaver said. "Talk in a good, clear, loud voice. Make yourself as loud as possible and slowly back away from it."
If the mountain lion does approach, Weaver advises throwing objects at it. Running away should be avoided, and small children who may be in danger should be picked up immediately.
An adult male cougar dominates an area that spans the territory of up to four females, roughly 150 square miles. When juvenile male offspring reach about one year old, they’re kicked out of the area by the dominant male and must find their own area or be killed.
A rough estimate suggests there are about 4,000 cougars statewide, and about 500 are collared for monitoring. Under state law, a person threatened by a cougar can kill it and cougars that kill domestic animals are euthanized.
In some cases the wildlife department will set traps, as it did for the cougar in West Valley. However, McCorquodale said it's unsurprising the effort hasn't proved successful.
"You can throw some roadkill deer meat in a bear trap and that'll be pretty attractive to a bear," McCorquodale said. "(Cougars) just tend to be a little more cautious and they're not as keyed into being a scavenger."