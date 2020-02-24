At the Fred Meyer store in Yakima, shoppers can buy Cosmic Crisp apples for about $3 a pound.
They can also purchase Honeycrisp apples on sale for $1.49.
Fred Meyer store director Dan Gwynne expects some will choose the Honeycrisp: “I think sometimes people are looking for the price.”
In general, however, the price wasn’t as much of a barrier for consumers eager to try the new variety, which was developed by Washington State University’s apple breeding program in Wenatchee.
There’s still time to try Cosmic Crisp, though that time is dwindling: Fruit packing houses are expected to finish packing and shipping Cosmic Crisp apples in the next few weeks.
“We still have about 20% of our product left to pack and ship,” said Chuck Zeutenhorst, general manager of FirstFruits Marketing, a Yakima firm that sells apples grown by FirstFruits Farms and Congdon Orchards.
The Washington State Tree Fruit Association estimates that about 323,000 40-pound boxes of Cosmic Crisp harvested last fall were packed and shipped. That’s a small percentage of the 136 million boxes of fresh apples expected to be shipped and packed overall.
Cosmic Crisp benefited from a robust multimillion dollar marketing campaign that got people talking about the apple nationwide in the months leading up to the Dec. 1 launch.
During a recent work trip in the Midwest, Zeutenhorst encountered plenty of customers asking about Cosmic Crisp.
“They were looking for it,” he said. “That was cool. That was exciting.”
Consumers of all ages nationwide sought opportunities to try the new apple, said Kathryn Grandy, director of marketing and operations for Proprietary Variety Management, or PVM, the Yakima firm working with Washington State University to promote Cosmic Crisp.
Grandy met a group of college students from Corvallis, Ore., who drove to Seattle, thinking that was the best place to buy the apple.
“They’ve heard the Cosmic Crisp story,” she said about consumers. “They’ve heard about the apples, the tasting quality.”
And for the most part, those expectations were met.
“Our growers worked hard on delivering on the promise (that) it’s a great apple,” she said.
Zeutenhorst, of FirstFruits Marketing, said while most of the feedback was positive, he did hear some concerns from consumers, namely that they felt there was some variability in the Cosmic Crisp tasting experience.
Zeutenhorst said that may be tied to the age of the apple trees, as there can be more variation in apples harvested from younger trees.
“We’re hoping that will cure itself, and as the trees become more mature, (the taste of the apple) will become consistent,” he said.
He thinks any initial issues will also be resolved as the industry continues to gain best practices on growing, harvesting and storing the apple.
“There’s just so much to learn about the variety,” he said. “We have a long learning curve ahead of us.”
There’s also more for PVM to do on the marketing side, Grandy said, including events for popular women’s magazine Good Housekeeping and tastings during performances by the Missoula Children’s Theatre, which is touring across the country.
There will also be continued collaboration with influencers, such as Dan and Mollie Koommoo, co-owners of Crafted in downtown Yakima, which has been featuring Cosmic Crisp apples in some menu items.
What’s next
The ongoing promotion will be crucial as more Cosmic Crisp apples become available in the next few years. More than 2 million boxes are expected to be harvested this fall, according to estimates from PVM. The crop size is projected to grow to more than 21 million boxes by 2026. That many boxes would make Cosmic Crisp one of Washington state’s top apple varieties.
“We have great momentum, and I don’t see that stopping,” Grandy said.
Just as Honeycrisp apples, which were expensive when first released, Cosmic Crisp apples should come down in price eventually, Zeutenhorst said.
“Probably not until the (2021-22) crop,” he added.
It remains to be seen, however, whether Cosmic Crisp will boost overall apple consumption.
If Cosmic Crisp continues to be successful but consumers aren’t eating more apples, there may be a negative impact on other apple varieties grown in Washington state, Zeutenhorst said.
He wants people to pick up both Cosmic Crisp and a variety like Opal, a proprietary variety that FirstFruits Marketing has offered, rather than pick between the two.
“We would like to see the new varieties create more apple demand,” he said. “That’s the reason you’re creating new varieties, for people to not only have a new apple-eating experience but for them to eat more apples.”