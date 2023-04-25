A Yakima County corrections officer at the Juvenile Justice Center was fired earlier this month for allegedly violating the Prison Rape Elimination Act, according to his termination letter from Yakima County Superior Court.
Tyezeah Walker was fired April 9, the letter said.
Walker, who was serving as a corrections officer at the Juvenile Justice Center at the time, could not be reached for comment.
The matter is being investigated by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, and specifics of the case are not subject to disclosure until the case is complete, according to the county’s response to a public records request.
“I can tell you that this potential issue is currently under investigation at this time. Other than that, we cannot comment,” said Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.
