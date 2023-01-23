A Tacoma man found dead in a crash near Toppenish early Saturday was not shot, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said.
An autopsy determined that Joel M. Reyes, 22, died from blunt-force trauma to his head and body in the head-on crash on State Route 22. His death has been deemed accidental.
Washington State Patrol troopers initially said that Reyes had died from “a life-ending gunshot wound” at the time of the crash.
Curtice said there was no gunshot wound discovered during an autopsy Monday.
Meanwhile, State Patrol investigators continue to look for two people who fled the scene of the crash.
Reyes was a passenger in a 2019 Toyota Camry that was eastbound on SR 22, also known as Buena Way, near Washington Avenue when it crossed the center line and crashed into a westbound Chevrolet Silverado around 1 a.m. Saturday, according to a State Patrol news release.
Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene, while another passenger, 22-year-old Pedro R. Sanchez of Fife, was taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital and was subsequently released, hospital spokesperson Bridget Turrell said.
Two Kennewick residents in the Silverado, Jason A. Reno, 51, and Lahela U. Kaahanui, 44, were taken to the Yakima hospital where they were treated and released.
The Camry’s driver and another passenger left the scene before authorities arrived, WSP trooper Chris Thorson said.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the State Patrol at 509-575-2320. Tips may also be left with Yakima County Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or online at https://bit.ly/yccrimestoppers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.