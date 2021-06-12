Authorities are trying to identify a man whose body was found Monday, June 7, at a White Pass campground.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said authorities are waiting for the results of toxicology tests to formally determine the cause and manner of the man’s death. At this time, Curtice said it does not appear to be a homicide.
Firefighters found the man’s body after extinguishing a one-acre brushfire at the Windy Point campground. The body was significantly burned, and there were no obvious signs of foul play, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators determined the fire started either under or very close to the man's body.
Curtice said the autopsy showed the decedent had had surgery on his right foot that involved the installation of plates and screws.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call Curtice’s office at 509-574-1610.