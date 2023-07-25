The Yakima County coroner said the deaths of two Yakima teens were an accident and suicide.
Coroner Jim Curtice said an autopsy determined a 14-year-old boy died of an accidental gunshot wound to the head. A 15-year-old girl died by suicide of a gunshot wound to the head, he said in a statement Tuesday.
The two were found dead in a home near Lions Park in Yakima on Friday afternoon.
Curtice offered his condolences and asked the families’ privacy be respected.
In a video message Friday afternoon, Yakima Police Chief Matt Murray said police were investigating. He said the deaths were the third and fourth gun deaths in a week.
A Moment of Blessing was planned Tuesday at Lions Park, 509 W. Pine St.
The Yakima Herald-Republic does not typically identify suicide victims. In this case, identifying the accident victim could also identify the suicide victim, so the paper is not providing either name.
If you or a loved one are experiencing suicidal thoughts or an emotional crisis, call the Suicide and Crisis Hotline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.