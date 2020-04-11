Authorities have released the names of two women who were stabbed to death at a Brownstown home Thursday.
The victims were Maria Martinez, 50, and Shante Barney, 23, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. He initially held back the names until extended family members were notified.
Court records show that Martinez was the mother of her accused killer, Edward C. Robinson Jr., and Barney was Martinez’s daughter-in-law.
Their deaths bring the number of homicides in Yakima County up to 10 this year.
Yakima County sheriff’s deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police officers went to a trailer home in the 11500 block of Branch Road near Harrah for a report of two women stabbed. Officers first found Martinez lying on the floor near the back door in a pool of blood and Barney on the couch covered in blood, with Robinson sitting next to her with blood on his clothes and his hand bandaged, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The women were pronounced dead at the scene, and Robinson was taken into custody, the affidavit said.
A family member told police that Martinez picked up Robinson from work and brought him back around 4 p.m. to shower and eat dinner, the affidavit said. Five minutes later, the family member told investigators he heard a scream from the house, and when he went in he found Martinez on the floor covered in blood, with Robinson standing over her holding a folding knife, the affidavit said.
The family member was able to get a 3-year-old child away from the house, and unsuccessfully tried to help Barney before going to a neighbor’s house to ask for help, the affidavit said.
Robinson is being held in the Yakima County jail lieu of $1 million bail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.