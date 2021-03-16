The death of a 22-year-old Selah man who ran off from Washington State Patrol troopers after crashing his car last week near Harlan Landing was accidental, the Yakima County coroner said.
Chandler Clark Radley’s body was found Sunday in the Naches River between the train trestle and the Interstate 82 bridge near Berglund Lake by family members, according to Yakima County sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort.
Coroner Jim Curtice said Radley drowned, and the death is deemed accidental.
Troopers spotted Radley driving a 1998 Mitsubishi Galant more than 90 mph on Selah Road the night of March 10, according to State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. When a trooper went to pursue Radley, he found the car crashed into a guard rail, and Radley jumping the rail and fence before disappearing.
Radley was not at his home the next day, Thorson said. The sheriff’s search-and-rescue team scoured the area Friday but did not find him.