Preparations for the potential arrival of the 2019 novel coronavirus are apparent in Yakima — and may be at times misguided.
Shelves at grocery, drug and hardware stores previously stocked with masks have emptied, hand sanitizer purchases have increased, and disinfectant sprays and wipes are on display.
Health officials continue to stress the same measures one would take to prevent a cold or flu: washing hands with soap, not touching the eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, covering coughs, cleaning surfaces and staying home when sick.
“They’re effective, and they’re free,” said Nathan Johnson, the Yakima Health District’s local emergency response coordinator.
In fact, the Centers for Disease Control does not recommend that people who are healthy wear face masks to protect themselves against coronavirus. Instead, they should be used by health care workers and people who show symptoms.
Still, concern has led plenty of community members to stock up with a variety of supplies.
“We’ve been selling more hand sanitizer than normal, and we’re out of masks,” said Chris Brown, president of Wray’s Marketfresh IGA, a local grocery chain that has stores in Yakima and Selah. “I think pretty much everybody is out of masks.”
Brown said name-brand hand sanitizers had run out, but he said there hasn’t been a “real scare” in town yet — “just concern.”
Brown said at his stores, they’ve reminded employees to wipe down surfaces like card readers more regularly.
At Yakima’s Target, there was a display of disinfectant wipes and cleaning sprays at the front entrance. Face masks were sold out.
An Ace Hardware location was also out of a variety of different masks. At the Rite Aid near downtown Yakima on Summitview, one customer had bought all the remaining masks Friday.
“Some people are more preoccupied with coronavirus than others,” said Hiram Thornton, pharmacy manager at the Rite Aid.
Thornton said the most important thing is educating people.
“There’s a lot of people who are concerned about coronavirus, but when you ask if they got their flu shot, they’ll say no,” he said, adding that this can be especially important for elderly people who are more susceptible to the flu. He recommends everyone who is able to be prepared with a flu shot.
Aside from that, he echoed, people should practice covering their mouths when they cough and washing their hands properly. “Things like that help out a lot.”
The Yakima Health District has an emergency operations plan that outlines how it responds to a pandemic, Johnson said. Medical providers also have pandemic plans, he said. The district is now communicating with providers on the details, including how everyone can coordinate and support each other.
There were no positive cases of coronavirus in Yakima County as of Friday, according to the county health department.
Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Mai Hoang contributed to this report.