A state board earlier this month reinstated a $9,639 fine levied against Anytime Fitness owner Wes Bradshaw for operating his Selah gym in violation of state COVID shutdown orders.
In a March 12 decision, the state Board of Industrial Insurance Appeals ruled that the Department of Labor and Industries fine thrown out by BIIA Judge William Strange in December was legal and supported by evidence. The board simultaneously vacated three additional L&I violations totaling $28,917 in fines, saying the agency failed to provide evidence supporting those.
“This is, in general, good news for us,” L&I spokesman Tim Church said.
Bradshaw’s attorney, Scott Brumback, has appealed the ruling, asking for a jury trial in Yakima County Superior Court. The three-judge BIIA panel was politically motivated, he said.
“It went back over to the Olympia judges, let’s put it that way,” Brumback said.
The reinstated fine stemmed from a June L&I visit during which inspectors entered the Selah Anytime Fitness and observed employees working there. The vacated fines stem from July visits to Anytime Fitness locations in Selah, Union Gap and Yakima, also owned by Bradshaw. Inspectors were denied entry during those visits, and the state ruled they could not prove employees were present in the gyms.
The state “fell alarmingly short of the preponderance of evidence that it was required to produce” in those cases, the ruling, signed by BIAA Chairperson Linda Williams and member Judge Isabel Cole, said. Gyms were not allowed to be open in Yakima County at that time under Gov. Jay Inslee’s emergency order, but L&I’s authority is limited to cases in which employees are at risk. L&I has the authority to enter a business for the sole purpose of asking permission to investigate but didn’t do so in the July cases. Nor did it pursue a warrant, something Church said the agency could have done.
“Our people felt like they had enough evidence without doing that,” he said.
Despite the majority of the fines being vacated, the ruling “essentially upheld that Labor and Industries has the authority to cite and fine a business that is supposed to be closed because of COVID but is not,” Church said. From the state’s perspective, that is an important victory, he said.
That reading of the law could be at issue during the upcoming appeal, Brumback said. He didn’t litigate more substantive legal questions in this case — such as whether the state’s restrictions were fairly applied or what level of risk the virus poses in places like gyms — because he didn’t have to, he said. He got the fines tossed on evidentiary grounds. Now that one of them has been reinstated, he may expand his argument.
“We want the people to hear it, because this is a very political thing that’s been done,” Brumback said.