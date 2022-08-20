Law enforcement officers from around the Yakima Valley will participate in a “Cop on Top” fundraising event for Yakima Special Olympics on Monday.
The event will take place at the Fred Meyer store, 1206 N. 40th Ave., in Yakima, according to information from organizers. It will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the Washington State Patrol, Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Yakima Police Department and other agencies participating.
Officers and deputies will be on a scissor lift about 10 feet off the ground, and donations will help get them back to the ground. People can get photos taken in front of police vehicles, and a $25 donation will give people an opportunity to squirt water at an officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.