Temperatures are expected to reach highs between 104 and 109 degrees this coming week in Yakima, and several locations will be open for people who need access to air conditioning.
Temperatures are forecast to reach a high of 96 degrees on Sunday and climb to triple digits by Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Highs could reach 106 on Wednesday and 107 on Thursday and Friday in Yakima.
Those high temperatures may put people at risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly those over the age of 65 or younger than 2. To prevent heat-related illnesses, the Yakima Health District recommends staying in an indoor, air-conditioned environment, drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activity and checking in on at-risk individuals.
People without air conditioning can visit the following locations to prevent heat-related illnesses, the health district said in a news release:
Wesley United Methodist Church
Wesley United Methodist Church is at 14 N. 48th Ave. in Yakima. It will be open Monday through Friday this week from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. to members of the public who need a place to stay cool.
Yakima Valley Mall
Yakima Valley Mall is at 2529 Main St. in Union Gap and is open from 10 a.m.- 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. It is open from 11 a.m.- 7 p.m. on Sunday and from 10 a.m.- 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday. Restaurants and stores within the mall may have different hours, but the mall will be open during that time.
Yakima Valley Libraries
Yakima Valley Libraries are located throughout Yakima County. All are closed on Sunday, but the Zillah, Buena, Wapato, Sunnyside, Selah, Mabton, Granger and Harrah branches are open on weekdays.
The Tieton, Terrace Heights, Southeast, Naches, Moxee branches are closed on Monday, but are open on other weekdays beginning Tuesday. A complete list of locations and hours of Yakima Valley Libraries can be found on its website.
Toppenish and White Swan Community Libraries are closed until further notice. Nile Community Library is only open on the first and third Saturday of each month and has limited services.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.