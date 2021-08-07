Firefighters working the Schneider Springs fire were getting a break Saturday, thanks to the weather.
Cooler, wetter weather has slowed the 4,000-acre fire’s activity, according to an afternoon update from the firefighters.
Crews have identified areas to construct a primary fire line, the update said, while bulldozers and a masticator are being used to improve two-track and jeep trails so they can be used to contain the fire.
Additional firefighting resources are on the way to the scene, the update said.
The fire was started by a lightning strike 20 miles northwest of Naches Aug. 3 and was discovered Aug. 4.
Information on the fire is available at https://www.facebook.com/SchneiderSpringsFire.
Level 2 evacuation orders, meaning people should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, have been issued for the Bumping Lake corridor, as well as for those living west of State Route 410, north of the Woodshed and south of Rock Creek Road.
People are asked to avoid the Bumping Lake area south to White Pass and east toward State Route 410. Rimrock Lake remains open to use, and State Route 410 is open.
Forest Service roads 1800, 1700, 1600 and 1500 are closed, as well as the forest area between State Route 410 and U.S. Highway 12.
The Naches Ranger District asks people to stay out of the forest to allow firefighters to focus on fighting the blaze.
People can sign up for Everbridge to get notifications. Yakima Valley Emergency Management will have updates on Facebook. Updates also are posted at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov.