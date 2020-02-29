Controlled burns are planned in the Oak Creek and Colockum wildlife areas as conditions allow, according to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.
Annual controlled burns to reduce wildfire risks will start in March in Eastern Washington, according a WDFW news release.
The agency plans fires on 120 acres of the Oak Creek Wildlife Area, about 15 miles west of Naches in Yakima County, and 500 acres of the Colockum, 10 miles south of Wenatchee in Chelan County.
The teams include four full-time foresters and 18 burn-team members. Their work can help prevent larger wildfires later.
"It's not a question of whether we'll have wildfires on these lands, but rather the degree to which we can reduce the damage they do," said WDFW Prescribed Fire Manager Matt Eberlein in the release. "By burning off accumulations of vegetation, we can reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires that destroy wildlife habitat."