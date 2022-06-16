A controlled burn and wildfire training exercise is planned Saturday in the West Valley, weather permitting.
The wildland fire training day is planned at the DTG Recycle property southwest of the rock quarry, according to a news release. The West Valley Fire Department will conduct a controlled burn in the grass and sagebrush as a training exercise.
The department said the burn should not disrupt recreation on the nearby Rocky Top trails, and the department will only be using water, not foam suppression agents. Smoke will be visible in the area.
Fire crews will be on site at 9 a.m., and the burn will take place around 11 a.m. if conditions allow.
