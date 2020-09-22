Containment of the Cold Creek Fire increased to 65% Tuesday morning and U.S. Highway 12 over White Pass is open for the first time in nearly a week.
Officials measured the fire at 564 acres, a lower number than Monday because of better mapping. Firefighters plan to secure the lines on the east flank and begin mop-up activities in that area on Tuesday.
Highway 12, a major east-west corridor for the state, had been closed east of the White Pass summit since Sept. 15, a day after the fire started. WSDOT originally closed 45 miles to all but local traffic before tightening the closure area at the end of last week, allowing recreation access from both sides, but the road remained closed to through traffic near the summit.
Fires of this size are rare in the White Pass area, state Department of Transportation spokeswoman Summer Derrey said Monday. Neither she nor her co-workers could think of a time in recent history when fire had closed Highway 12 over the pass.
Mick Mueller, a spokesperson for the multi-agency firefighting effort, said Monday the fire's not expected to go out anytime soon. He advised drivers to not stop and gawk at the smoke for the safety of other drivers and fire crews in the area.
Higher humidity throughout the day and some possible rain Tuesday night could help firefighters continue to contain the fire. Crews removed burning snags and other hazards from the area on Tuesday.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials have said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. Most of the residences are cabins. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.