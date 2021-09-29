Containment grew to 55% Wednesday on the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches, as the weather tamped down fire activity.
Light rain fell on Tuesday on the western area of the fire, according to a Wednesday update from the fire incident command team. Crews made additional gains with containment along the northern edge. The eastern and southern flanks are in patrol status.
A total of 393 people were assigned to the fire Wednesday, with plans to transfer command to a Type 3 incident management team Thursday evening. The three helibases used by firefighters have been consolidated into one at the Yakima Airport, and aircraft remain available.
No structures have been lost in the lightning-caused fire, which started 18 miles northwest of Naches in early August. It was 107,118 acres on Wednesday, unchanged from Tuesday.
Evacuation notices for homes were lifted last week because of improved conditions. Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest land in the fire area remains closed.
