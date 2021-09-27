Containment has grown to 47% on the Schneider Springs Fire northwest of Naches as rain fell in the area late Sunday and Monday.
The fire was at 107,115 acres Monday, with 433 people assigned. Rain fell across the fire’s northwest corner on Sunday night, with cooler temperatures in the forecast this week, according to a Monday morning update from the fire incident command team.
Firefighters continue structure protection and mop-up in the Bumping Lake, Goose Prairie and American Ridge and Cliffdell areas. Crews added to existing containment lines between Edgar Rock and American Ridge. There was some increase in acreage in the wilderness on the fire’s western flank.
Repair crews are working on Forest Roads 1500, 1600, 1706, 1709 and Indian Creek Road to restore the routes for fire crews and winter recreation, a Monday update said.
Evacuation notices were lifted last week on the fire. Closures remain on the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest lands.
The fire was caused by lightning and first spotted Aug. 4.
