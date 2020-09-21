Containment on the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass grew to 35% Monday.
About 260 people are assigned to fight the fire, which was 616 acres as of Monday morning.
Eastbound Highway 12 is closed 3 miles east of the White Pass summit at milepost 154. The westbound closure is at milepost 159, 8 miles east of the summit. The state Department of Transportation plans to update the highway’s status later today.
The fire, which started Monday near White Pass and has burned on both sides of Highway 12, is increasingly under control on its east and south flanks but is still active in its northwest section, public information officer Ben Shearer said.
“The biggest problem is that the northwest corner of the fire is within wilderness area where there’s no easy way to really get in there and fight fire,” Shearer said.
Specialized crews have begun work there, and helicopters were able to help douse otherwise inaccessible areas in the fire’s interior on Sunday, Shearer said. The sections of the fire that are more accessible really benefited from higher moisture in the air over the weekend, he said.
“Firefighters were able to really get in there and do some direct firefighting,” Shearer said.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials have said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins. The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Other lightning-caused fires
Firefighters responded to several fires caused by lightning after a storm on Friday, including two on the Naches Ranger District.
Ten small spot fires were reported across the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, with cool temperatures and precipitation helping suppression, according to a news release. Aircraft were sent Saturday and Sunday to search for smoke.
In the Naches Ranger District, firefighters responded to a small spot fire near Half Way Flat campground off State Route 410. It was less than quarter acre in size and burning in grass and light timer.
Rappellers assigned to the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass also responded to a confirmed lightning fire near Discovery Creek burning in timber, snags and duff about 8 miles south of Rimrock Lake on Saturday.
A Cle Elum Ranger District fire crew responded to a small lightning fire 10 miles northeast of Cle Elum near Baker Creek burning in snags and duff on Saturday.
Fires also were reported in the Methow Valley, Wenatchee and Entiat.
To report a fire, call 911 or the Central Washington Communication Center at 509-884-3473.