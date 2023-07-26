Easing winds, higher moisture and cool nights have helped firefighters working on the Newell Road fire in Klickitat County.
The fire, which started Friday near Bickleton, continues to grow, albeit more slowly than over the weekend.
The fire was 59,858 acres, or approximately 93 square miles, on Wednesday morning. Containment has risen to 40% with much of the fire’s southern border put out, according to an update from the Northwest Incident Management Team 8.
Overnight, fire crews conducted burnout operations along the northern containment lines where potential fuel for the fire was burned in a controlled setting to stop the spread.
Allen Lebovitz, a public information officer with the firefighting team, said most of the containment line has held.
“Roughly three-quarters of the fire line we are very confident in,” Lebovitz said. “That southeast portion toward Roosevelt and the photovoltaic plant looks good.”
He said much of Wednesday's focus will be on strengthening the containment line on the fire’s northern edge near Cleveland and Bickleton. Burnout tactics will continue in the area.
Firefighters will work along the fire’s southwestern containment line which continues to smoke and burn. The eastern and southern edges will continue to be mopped up to make sure the containment line holds.
A water tender rolled over Tuesday. The driver was released from the hospital after getting medical attention, officials said.
Road closures and evacuations
On Tuesday afternoon, the fire spread after crossing Dot Road on its northeastern edge.
Cleveland and Bickleton from Dot Road to Alder Creek remain at evacuation Level 3. Residents in this area are being instructed by Klickitat County Emergency Management to move eastward immediately.
East of Alder Creek to the county line moved from Level 1 to Level 2, meaning residents in the area should be ready to evacuate when necessary and keep an eye on local media for further instruction.
Roosevelt Grade Road, Middle Road, Old Highway 8, Dot Road, Rock Creek Road, Hoctor Road east of Oak Flat, and Bickleton Highway between Old Mountain Road and the Klickitat county line are closed.
Both directions of State Route 14, between U.S. 97 at milepost 100 and State Route 221, at milepost 167, reopened Wednesday, according the state Department of Transportation.
Updates are provided on the Newell Road Fire and Klickitat County Emergency Management Facebook pages.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.