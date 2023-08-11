The lack of a connection to Selah has been costly to the Yakima Valley Trolleys organization this year, and repairs to the bridge carrying the trolley line over the Naches River could be costly for the city of Yakima.
An updated engineering report on the Naches River bridge was discussed at Tuesday’s Yakima City Council study session, and repairs to the structure and its south abutment could cost more than $267,000.
“Currently we don’t have any of those funds,” said Bill Preston, city engineer, as he discussed the engineering report with council members.
The Naches River bridge received its regular inspection by Yakima County officials in March, Preston said, and safety problems were found at the south abutment, a nearby retaining wall and railroad ties that support the structure.
At that point, Preston closed the bridge until it could be inspected by an engineering firm, meaning the trolleys could not operate the Yakima to Selah route this season.
Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys, told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Thursday that he appreciates the city’s concerns about safety and will work with city officials to get the problems resolved.
“Being unable to use the bridge to go to Selah has cost us thousands of dollars in lost revenues this year, so it is to everyone’s advantage to get the problem resolved and we pledge to do what we can to help,” Johnsen said.
“The good news is everyone is aligned on the desire to see trolleys running to Selah again,” he added. “The people of the Yakima Valley want trolleys running to Selah. Visitors to Yakima want trolleys running to Selah. Every week we field numerous inquiries from the public as to when the trolley will be going to Selah again.”
The bridge study
Sargent Engineers of Olympia inspected the Naches River trolley bridge abutment in May and the bridge itself June 19. The inspections and report summarizing them cost $25,000, which was funded by excess money in the city public works department’s snow and ice removal fund, Preston said.
The engineers found the south abutment’s “timber sill footings have failed and the timber backwall is moderately to severely decayed,” according to the report presented to council members this week.
“If trolley traffic were allowed to cross the bridge in this condition, there is significant risk that the abutment will collapse under the trolley’s weight,” the report states. “We recommend closing the bridge to trolley traffic until repairs are made.”
Sargent Engineers estimated repairs to the south abutment would cost $115,000, and also recommended maintenance and repairs to various areas of the bridge structure itself totaling $152,240.
“The damaged/deteriorated timber ties are in poor enough condition that replacement is warranted,” the report stated. “Span 1 timber … was found to be moderately decayed with rot pockets. These decayed (timbers) are not believed to last long under proposed use.”
Preston noted that repairs on the south abutment would be the priority, and Sargent engineers recommended those repairs be completed before any work is done on the bridge itself.
Johnsen noted two engineering firms have inspected the Naches River bridge – Sargent, which he called a “general engineering firm” and a railroad bridge engineering specialist. These assessments produced differing recommendations, he said.
“While both agreed that the steel truss itself is in ‘relatively good condition,’ the firms differed in their assessment of the approach leading up to the bridge,” Johnsen said.
“The railroad bridge specialist determined that it would be safe to operate trolleys over the approach in its present condition for now.”
Fruitvale Boulevard crossing
Preston and several City Council members also noted the tracks crossing Fruitvale Boulevard still need to be repaired to allow the trolleys to reach the Naches River bridge.
Only one of the two tracks is in place across Fruitvale, with the missing track’s space covered with a temporary asphalt patch to allow cars to drive over it safely. Repairing the crossing, including $11,000 for ties, would cost $35,000, Preston said.
Mayor Janice Deccio and council member Patricia Byers asked Preston to focus on fixing the Fruitvale crossing, but Preston said the contractor who has done trolley line repairs in the past is unavailable until September, if then.
Funding for the Fruitvale crossing repair should not be a problem, Johnsen said.
“I have personally contributed $11,500 toward the cost of materials, and with the help of (state) Sen. Jim Honeyford, we have obtained a $25,000 grant from the state toward the cost of repairs,” the YVT president said. “The problem seems to be a lack of personnel to complete the project.”
Looking back, looking ahead
Byers, other council members and Downtown Association of Yakima board president Joe Mann all believe the interurban nature of Yakima Valley Trolleys make the streetcars unique and a special attraction for both local residents and visitors. The route to Selah is what makes the historic trolleys “interurban,” Byers noted.
The trolley line dates back to the early 20th century and is one of America’s last intact, interurban electric railroads, Mann said.
“The history and heritage of the trolleys is important,” Mann added. “We’re one of the last interurban trolleys running in the nation.”
Rides on the historic trolleys are still being enjoyed this summer along the Pine Street line through downtown Yakima, Johnsen said.
“Last month alone, we had two large international convention groups visit Yakima specifically to see Yakima’s trolleys, bringing in five busloads of tourists to town,” he said. “Both groups mentioned the trolleys as the highlight of their convention, but were sorry they were not able to go to Selah.”
One of those groups was the Electric Railroaders Association, whose president, Robert Newhouser, praised their July visit to downtown Yakima in a letter to Johnsen.
“We have visited many heritage trolley operations and only yours and Fort Collins, Colorado, have the unique distinction of operating in a regular urban environment,” Newhouser wrote. “And if and when the Selah line reopens, it will be by far the most ambitious urban operation.”
Feedback such as that has Johnsen optimistic that a solution to the bridge and rail issues can be found.
“Ultimately, the trolley system is part of the collective heritage of all the people of the Yakima Valley,” Johnsen said. “The system has spanned 116 years of history here, providing mobility for the early farming families, delivering Yakima's famous produce to the national rail system, welcoming new immigrants who needed a ride, and nowadays connecting families of multiple generations with the universal appeal of a trolley ride.
“Oftentimes grandparents, parents, and children come visit us, all linked by fond memories of summer trolley rides,” he added. “We look forward to keeping Yakima's unique interurban trolley system running for another hundred years, and encourage those who share that vision to become involved in its preservation.”
