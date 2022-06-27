In the spring of 2019, Will Hollingbery took historic preservation consultant Spencer Howard and a Yakima city planner on tours of several buildings along North First Avenue owned by Hollingbery and Sons Cold Storage.
The buildings occupy Yakima’s Fruit Row, bounded by West Yakima Avenue to the south and West D Street to the north. Hollingbery discussed mechanical systems and historic uses of buildings within Fruit Row, which runs parallel to the former Northern Pacific Railroad, now BNSF Railway.
In a meeting Wednesday of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission, Howard also referred to it as Fruit and Vegetable Row, considering all of the Yakima Valley’s agricultural bounty that has been stored, packed and shipped from warehouses along that section of street since the late 1890s.
Though several larger packing houses stand outside city limits and throughout Yakima County these days, the district remains busy and “continues to have an important economic role in Yakima,” Howard said. And he and others see the importance of these buildings in another way — as a district on the National Register of Historic Places.
In the last year, city officials have been working with Howard and his firm, Northwest Vernacular, to nominate a select group of buildings for historic register. Howard presented his findings and mentioned next steps.
Buildings must meet specific criteria to be included on the register. Previously Howard listed 24 contributing Fruit Row properties built between 1892 and 1968 with the potential to comprise a historic district. The overall period of significance is circa 1896 to 1969, he said Wednesday, and the buildings were significant in business, agriculture and transportation.
Fruit Row was home to warehouses for the largest fruit companies at the time, including Pacific Fruit & Produce, Hansen Fruit & Cold Storage and Ackley Fruit. Today there are more fruit and agriculture-related buildings — Roche, the Yakima Fruit and Cold Storage Co., the Sundquist Fruit and Cold Storage Co. with its appealing “ghost signs.”
Not only did these buildings support countless farmers and provide thousands of jobs, they also demonstrate the technological and transportation changes the agricultural industry has seen over decades. Machines invented to enable cold storage have changed and gotten smaller, refrigerated rail cars meant Valley bounty could reach the Midwest and the East Coast, and transportation has transitioned from railways to highways.
Yakima’s collection of fruit- and produce-centered buildings is unique in Washington, with few other extant examples remaining. “Statewide this is a really significant resource,” Howard said. “Most of the buildings in the district are contributing.”
The multi-step nomination process for national register status goes through the state’s Department of Archaeology and Historic Preservation. The consultants submitted a first draft of their nomination to the state and have gotten it back with edits from Michael Houser, the state architectural historian. City historic preservation commission members can also make edits, Howard said.
Members of the Washington State Advisory Council on Historic Preservation must approve adding Fruit Row to the Washington Heritage Register, an official listing of historically significant sites and properties throughout the state. They also must vote to recommend it for listing on the national register.
They meet in October, and to ensure Fruit Row makes it on their agenda, the final version of the nomination must be at the state historic preservation office by Aug. 25, Howard said.
“We can get everything finalized in July,” he said.
The next historic preservation commission meeting is 5:30 p.m. July 27 in City Council Chambers, 129 N. Second St.
The National Park Service has the final say on national historic register status. But if all goes as Yakima historic preservation officials hope and state and national officials approve the application, Fruit Row could be listed on the national register sometime from spring to winter 2023, Howard said.
Commission member Joe Mann asked what he and the others needed to do to keep the ball rolling. Howard said ensuring edits and necessary comments are included in nomination forms is important.
“I’m just wondering if there are any loose ends,” said commission chair Cynthia Hall.
“The only hiccup would be if owners have issues,” Howard said.
“If there are any owners that are concerned about it, this really has no restriction on their property use,” he added. For example, “The national register does not provide protection from demolition,” Howard said.
Mann shared a story of the world’s biggest box of apples being shipped from Yakima to Chicago in the 1930s. He hoped to locate the giant label on that big box of apples but never did. Chicago still gets Yakima apples, as do cities and towns throughout and beyond the United States. A historic district highlighting Yakima’s Fruit and Vegetable Row could help share that story.
“It kind of highlights what ag has done for our community,” he said. “It’s an amazing story of capitalism.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.