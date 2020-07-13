Construction is scheduled to start this week on a replacement for the Satus Creek Bridge on Highway 97 in Klickitat County, the state Department of Transportation announced Monday.
Travelers will be shifted onto a temporary bypass structure during construction, according to a news release from the department.
The existing Satus Creek bridge was built in 1959, is classified as structurally deficient and has been under a weight restriction since 2011 that forces some commercial freight haulers to find alternate routes. As a result, trucks transporting goods and services to the Yakama Nation have to find alternate routes, resulting in longer travel times and delivery delays.
Construction is slated to be complete in the winter of 2021 at a total cost of nearly $5 million, WSDOT said.