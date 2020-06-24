Last year, the Yakima Housing Authority held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new veterans housing project in Yakima. Now, almost a year later, construction is set to start, with a completion date anticipated for August 2021.
The Yakima Housing Authority recently announced that construction on Chuck Austin Place — a $17 million project that will include 41 affordable housing apartments for veterans, a dental clinic and support services — will start in July.
The center’s name honors local veteran Chuck Austin, who served in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
The center will be at a former armory at 1703 Tahoma Ave. in Yakima.
Last year, Yakima County had 54 homeless veterans, a decrease of two from the previous year, according to the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments.
Lowel Krueger, executive director for the housing authority, said the project is one small way to honor the sacrifices of veterans and give back to the community.
“We all know what veterans have done for us and for our freedom,” he said. “This is an opportunity for us to give back to the veterans. We are thrilled to get this project underway again.”
The project has been in the works since 2016. The property became part of the federal surplus in 2017. The housing authority received one of Pacific Power’s Blue Sky funding awards in 2018, which will be used for solar roofing for the housing project.
The housing authority broke ground on the Tahoma Avenue location in August, with an initial completion date anticipated in June of this year.
But a technical glitch arose after that ceremony when the federal Department of Health and Human Services tried to transfer the property to the housing authority.
Krueger said a main source of his agency’s proposed funding for the project is low income tax credits, which requires that a restriction related to affordable housing be recorded on property documents.
But a key component of the federal department’s agreement to transfer the property required there to be no restrictions, so that the federal government could reclaim the property if the housing authority didn’t follow through with the project.
Krueger said the housing authority worked with state representatives to find a work-around solution. He said the housing authority guaranteed to pay the fair value of the property — an estimated $1 million — if it could not deliver on the project.
“When we agreed to that in the documents, it allowed us to move forward,” he said Tuesday, the same day he received an email closing the deal.
Krueger said people who drive by the site in early July can expect to see a construction crew mapping out where the future units will be.
A specific timeline is still being developed, but the new housing units likely will be the priority, with simultaneous construction on the commercial space and clinic, Krueger said.
Because of the COVID-19, workers will have to wear masks and socially distance. Krueger said a possible challenge includes keeping on track with the anticipated completion date for the project, given the temporary state-wide shut down of construction activities due to the pandemic and whether contractors are now dealing with backlogged requests.
But he added that clearing the property transfer was a big step.
“This has been the biggest hurdle for us to overcome,” Krueger said. “Now that we’re closed, we don’t anticipate any major challenges for construction,” he said.