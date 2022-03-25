A massive steel frame erected at Fruitvale Boulevard and North 20th Avenue is a tangible sign of what is to come — Northwest Harvest’s largest food distribution center in the state.
The 200,000-square-foot facility will warehouse meats, fresh produce and other food items that will supply food banks across the state.
A 4,000-square-foot free market also will be built on the same site to serve the community. The project will bring 40 new jobs to Yakima.
Northwest Harvest broke ground last year on the project that aims to improve food distribution, deepen relationships with area farmers and better serve the community.
“This definitely is going to be a game changer,” said Carmen Mendez, Northwest Harvest director of food access and allocations. “This is going to increase our ability to store more fresh fruits and vegetables from our valley and distribute to other regions throughout the state.”
The project is unfolding on about 10 acres on North 20th Avenue near Fruitvale Boulevard. The distribution center is being built on the north side of the property while the market will be situated on the south side facing Fruitvale Boulevard.
So far, steel girders and other support beams have been erected, forming the skeleton of the distribution center. Large concrete ramps and loading docks also have been installed.
The distribution center is expected to be completed in December and the store should be finished in March 2023.
“This is going to fill a big gap,” said Northwest Harvest CEO Thomas Reynolds.
Sowing seeds
The distribution center will be equipped with cold storage for fresh foods.
This will enable Northwest Harvest to work closer with growers in the Valley who lack cold storage, mainly smaller farmers, Mendez said.
The hope is to create a social enterprise with farmers who cannot afford cold storage, she said.
“We want to capitalize on small growers who often throw away fruits and vegetables because they don’t have cold storage (facilities),” Mendez said.
Farmers may be assessed a storage fee on a sliding scale or could make food donations in exchange for the use of storage, Reynolds said.
Sometimes farmers’ crops are larger than the amount contracted for, and what they don’t sell immediately goes to waste.
But soon they will be able to store it at the distribution center until they sell it, Reynolds said.
“Whatever they don’t sell, they’ll just give to use,” he said.
Free market
Essentially a food bank, the market is intended to give those in need a shopping experience.
“The real difference is you don’t pay when you check out,” Reynolds said.
There will be nothing to sign or any identification requirement to use the market for food.
“You don’t have to prove you’re low income, you don’t have to prove you’re hungry,” Reynolds said. “If you’re here and hungry, we’ll help you.”
Northwest Harvest has a similar store in Seattle that’s been well received by the community. People coming to that store typically don’t take more than they need because they know what it means to struggle, he said.
Staff will be on hand to explain where foods at the store come from and different ways to prepare them, Reynolds said.
“It’s a warm working community environment,” he said. “I think the community will see that as a real asset to the neighborhood.”
Ken Trainor, director of food operations for nonprofit Sunrise Outreach, likes the store concept.
Northwest Harvest helps stock the shelves of his agency’s food bank, which largely serves north Yakima.
“If they put us out of business, I’m not worried about that,” Trainor said. “Our goal is everyone gets fed, no one goes hungry.”
