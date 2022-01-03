Larry George was well known as a gifted artist. The Yakama Nation citizen and Granger High School graduate is also fondly remembered for his work with Granger students.
In the late 1960s, George was leading what was known then as the Indian Art Program. In a report to Washington state education officials in 1969, Granger Superintendent R.G. Lisle said the program was “very popular with both Indian and non-Indian students.” George “was used to give each Indian student in the Granger school an opportunity to express himself by means of art,” Lisle wrote. “(George) also taught Indian students Indian Legends and other Indian culture.”
The Granger Museum has a collection of 43 of George’s art works, including originals and signed prints, said Jon Klarich of the Granger Historical Society. It’s among the collections and displays that will move from the small museum in a former Catholic church to a new, freestanding Granger Museum.
Klarich is chair of the historical society’s building committee. Society members are getting close to starting construction of the new museum, he said. Architect José Bazan, a 1973 Granger graduate, designed the structure, which will be about 3,400 square feet.
Project cost for the new museum is approximately $880,000. “That was before all the price hikes that have happened with inflation. We don’t know where we really need to be until we get our final plan, which should be really soon,” Klarich said.
Bazan is still finalizing the design.
The historical society has received about $680,000 in grants from the state thanks to the strong support of state Sen. Jim Honeyford, Klarich said. The society has also gotten close to $120,000 in local donations, which is part of the requirement to receive funds from the state.
Supporters need to raise $60,000 to $80,000 “just to be safe,” Klarich said.
“We’re hoping this is our last push. Maybe we’ll hit a few that didn’t know about us and will donate now,” he said Tuesday. “We just got a $10,000 donation today from a local person. We’re doing pretty good. ... We’re still short so we’re looking for other (donors).”
Though supporters hoped to get all necessary permits in December and January, the process is a bit behind so that will likely be January and February. The call for bids would follow, with groundbreaking and construction late next spring, Klarich said.
No opening date has been set at this point, “but the idea was it would be by the end of summer, early fall we would be done,” he added. “Again, that’s all kind of tentative.”
The historical society will keep the current museum space, which is “maybe a thousand square feet,” Klarich said, as storage. “We’ve got to see what fits in our new building,” he said. What they don’t need ready access to can stay in the current museum. The historical society also has a storage unit on a city lot.
“We’re not putting a bunch of storage in the new museum. We want it to be displays,” Klarich added. “We will have an office (but) a majority of the new museum is going to be a huge open display room.”
The city maintains the current Granger Museum and will own the new one. The historical society will donate the new museum to the city, which will handle insurance and upkeep. “We will get a lease from them that will not cost us hardly anything,” Klarich said.
“That way it doesn’t cost the historical society other than putting the stuff in there and insuring the stuff in there. The city maintains everything except for the stuff inside.”
Along with George’s artworks, Granger Museum displays include a mammoth bone found on a farm in the 1970s, signs with the names of some city businesses and the old jail door.
The plan to build a museum specifically to highlight Granger history began 11 years ago. It was among three goals of Granger Historical Society members when the organization incorporated in July 2010, a year after the city’s centennial. The society has accomplished its other two goals of publishing a Granger history book and creating a Granger history archives room.
Granger incorporated in 1909 and is known to many as the home of the annual Dino-in-a-Day celebration, when volunteers would get together to build a dinosaur. The most recent U.S. Census estimate for its population was 3,624 in 2020.
The city adjoins the Yakama Reservation; the Satus Longhouse within the reservation is a few miles from city limits. Yakamas had camped near the confluence of Satus Creek and the Yakima River, a few miles southeast of what is now Granger, for centuries, according to a short history on the Granger Chamber of Commerce website.
Longtime businesses included the Granger Clay Products Co., which opened a brickyard in 1903 and supplied bricks and tiles for commercial and residential structures throughout and beyond the Yakima Valley before the clay pits played out in the 1960s. Area farms still produce asparagus, fruit — including cherries — and hops. Farmworkers in and around Granger played a pivotal role in the fight for better pay and living conditions for farmworkers in the Lower Yakima Valley.
Seattle photographer Irwin Nash captured multiple scenes at the federal Crewport labor camp near Granger, in Granger and many other locations showing farmworkers, their families, their churches and social activities in the 1960s and ‘70s. They’re part of nearly 10,000 photos that comprise the Irwin Nash Photographs of Yakima Valley Migrant Labor Collection at Washington State University in Pullman.
Granger has “always been a really supportive community,” said Klarich, who is also a member of the Granger Alumni Association. Since members awarded their first scholarship in 1964, the nonprofit has awarded 328 scholarships to Granger students totaling $381,525.
When historical society members have raised enough money to build the new museum, they’ll be looking ahead to outfitting it. For example, it will need shelving.
“We’ll be working on that next,” Klarich said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.