Donate to the Granger Museum Building Fund

To donate to the Granger Museum Project:

• Mail donations to the Granger Museum Building Fund, P.O. Box 605, Granger, WA 98932.

• Contribute at Lower Valley Credit Union (Sunnyside branch) to the Granger Museum Building Fund account in person or by mailing a check to LVCU-Sunnyside Branch, 900 Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside, WA 98944.

• Donate to the GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Bruce Hall at https://gf.me/u/y3tg9h.