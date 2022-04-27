West Valley School District will submit to the city a new plan to lower the elevation of playfields and relocate a fence backstop at Apple Valley Elementary School, according to a settlement agreement reached by the district and the city of Yakima.
The agreement follows a dispute between neighboring homeowners, the district and the city about construction at the school, which opened to elementary students in August. Some neighbors raised concerns about privacy, nuisance and security after changes were made to the elevation of playfields during construction at the school.
After the school submitted an updated construction plan, the city approved a walking path, revised backstop and goalpost locations, reduction of asphalt for the playground and view obscuring material in fencing, but denied the request to approve the as-built elevation of the field.
The district appealed twice, but the city’s decision was upheld by the Yakima Hearing Examiner and the Yakima City Council. The district then filed a petition in Yakima County Superior Court before the agreement was reached. That petition was stayed pending settlement.
Agreement and next steps
A release and settlement agreement was approved Tuesday by the Yakima City Council and West Valley School District Board of Directors. City Manager Bob Harrison and West Valley School District Superintendent Peter Finch signed the agreement April 12.
In the next 30 days, West Valley School District will submit a modification application to the city describing changes to the elevation of the playfield, called regrading.
According to the agreement, the slope at the southeast corner of the playfield will be moved in toward the school by 20 feet and be made less steep. The backstop location at the baseball field will be moved to the northwest, but it will still accommodate a regulation-sized little league field so the district can maintain current programming at the site, the agreement said.
The school district will also offer trees, shrubs or privacy flats to neighbors to add to existing fencing separating private properties from the playfield, the agreement said.
The city will have three weeks to approve the plan once submitted.
“Both the school district and the city are confident the settlement agreement addresses concerns of neighbors while also ensuring that the playfields meet the needs of Apple Valley Elementary students,” the district and city said in a joint statement.
Neighboring homeowners did not provide public comment at the council or school board meetings Tuesday and had no immediate comment Wednesday.
The agreement said adjacent property owners would be mailed a copy of the decision and an invitation to attend a future meeting with the district to review the decision and construction timeline.
Finch anticipated the regrading would happen over the summer so the playfields are completed for the upcoming school year. The cost of the project is estimated at $150,000 and will be covered by project contingency funds, he said.
Construction of the new Apple Valley building began in April 2020. The new building was paid for by a bond initiative passed by voters in a 2019 special election and a funding match from the state.
