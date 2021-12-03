Work on a Lower Valley roundabout intended to make U.S. Highway 97 safer was completed Friday, state Department of Transportation officials announced.
Crews broke ground in July on the project at the intersection of Highway 97 and McDonald Road outside Toppenish and it was fully open for use Friday afternoon.
Highway 97 carves through the Yakama reservation, across arid areas of sagebrush and agricultural land, with several intersecting roads. The highway has seen a high number of pedestrian fatalities and motor vehicle crashes.
Over the past decade, there have been 350 injury crashes and 22 reported fatalities between Union Gap and Status Pass on U.S. 97, according the DOT.
In effort to curb those statistics, DOT partnered with the Yakama Nation’s Tribal Traffic Safety Committee, or TTSC, to implement a safety project. The result was two Highway 97 roundabouts, one at McDonald Road and another at Jones Road outside Wapato.
Work on the Jones Road roundabout is expected to begin in 2023.
The McDonald Road roundabout features lighted pedestrian crossing with signs alerting motorists, and center islands separating northbound and southbound lanes.
“I am so thrilled that over the past couple of years the DOT partnered with the TTSC,” said DOT spokeswoman Summer Derrey. “It’s really been a successful partnership.”
Derrey said roundabouts make pedestrian crossings safer by slowing down traffic. They also improve safety for motorists because they eliminate the chance of a T-bone accidents.
Roundabouts remain relatively new to the area. Here are some tips Derrey suggests when driving through roundabouts:
• Slow down when approaching; the speed limit is 25 mph.
• Choose your lane before entering and follow it through.
• Traffic inside the roundabout has a right-of-way; yield before entering.
• Keep a safe distance from large trucks, which are allowed to use both lanes and the center apron if needed.
