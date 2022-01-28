A Bellingham-based construction company said it will appeal a $284,000 state fine in connection with the death of a Toppenish man in 2021.
“We are disappointed in the Department of Labor and Industry’s citation,” a statement emailed by BOSS Construction said. “BOSS Construction strongly disagrees with the findings, and we are appealing accordingly."
L&I officials announced Thursday that BOSS was being fined for violating workplace regulations regarding fall-prevention devices while working on the Beverly Railroad Bridge near Vantage in August 2021, when 39-year-old Gabriel Zelaya was killed in a fall from the bridge.
Zelaya, who was laying curing blankets on the new bridge deck, fell 60 feet to a Columbia River island below the trestle. He died before he could be airlifted to a hospital, authorities said.
L&I investigators found that many of the workers were not using fall-protection devices, and that there were inadequate measures to protect workers, the release said.
When asked, BOSS VP Christ Hart declined to into details about the company’s disagreement with L&I.
In the statement, the company described the incident as “tragic” and expressed sympathy to Zelaya’s family.
"This loss has had a devastating impact on all aspects of the BOSS Construction family," the statement said. "We value our employees and their contributions and strive to hold the safety of our workers as our highest priority."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.