Conoco station near downtown Yakima overcomes environmental cleanup, pandemic problems

Rod Smith’s family has been involved in the fuel business since 1947, but they had never tackled a challenge quite like renovating and reopening their Conoco gas station and convenience store near downtown Yakima.
Between cleaning up previously unknown fuel leaks and replacing faulty underground tanks; financing the $3 million project; and working through COVID-19 labor and material shortages, “it was one heck of a challenge to get it built,” Smith said.
“The alternative was a site that sits here vacant and (would) be a blight on North First Street,” he added.
The vice president of Grandview-based RH Smith Distributing Company Inc., Smith showed off the recently reopened station at the northeast corner of North First Street and Lincoln Avenue midday Thursday, Feb. 24, to the Yakima Herald-Republic.
The six fueling-station facility reopened Oct. 1, 2021, with a convenience store that doubled in size. Its new features and selection have been quite popular with customers, said manager Sharvan Khullar, who worked at the Conoco station before it closed in 2017.
“It’s been a very positive reaction — they’re happy we’re here, happy we have the hot food now and happy they don’t have to go as far for things. It’s convenient,” Khullar said, adding that pizza pockets are by far the most popular of the new food items.
But the expanded convenience store’s new bathroom, large beer cooler and recently-opened kitchen are merely the most obvious changes at 301 N. First St., Smith said. The most important, difficult and costly changes are underground.
“Our family’s been in the fuel business since 1947. We’ve been through lots of turbulent times in this industry,” Smith said, noting RH Smith owns Reliable Hauling Services, which serves customers from the Tri-Cities through the Yakima Valley and Ellensburg. The company also owns and operates service stations, including Smitty’s on Third and Mead avenues in Yakima and another in Sunnyside.
The Conoco at North First and Lincoln was built in 1982, and the Smith family bought it from the Conoco corporation in 1988.
“Unbeknownst to anybody until about 2017, the fuel tanks were installed incorrectly, and there was quite a bit of contamination,” Smith said. “We had to close it down because the fuel tanks were failing.”
Putting project together
The family decided to renovate and rebuild the station because it was one of the few fuel options near downtown Yakima.
“We saw an opportunity with this piece of property because of where it is. No other gas stations are nearby,” he said. “It’s much harder to build and open a new gas station and convenience store downtown than it used to be.”
Renovation and the environmental cleanup would not be easy, or cheap, Smith said. The entire project would cost more than $3 million, and while insurance covered some of that total, more funding sources were needed.
“Between insurance, (money) from the state of Washington, money from Conoco and our family’s investment, we were able to do all this,” he added.
The state’s Pollution Liability Insurance Agency provides low-interest loans to businesses and companies conducting voluntary cleanup of fuel leaks or other environmental problems, said Joye Redfield-Wilder, a spokesperson with the state’s Ecology department.
PLIA projects may be checked by Ecology to ensure that cleanup is complete, but they are different from mandated cleanup sites, such as four former Tiger Mart locations within Yakima, Redfield-Wilder said. The 301 N. First St. Conoco is not one of those sites.
Cleanup
Smith said his family received a 30-year loan of $406,000, at 2% interest, to go toward environmental remediation. It paid to remove contaminated soil down to 20 feet deep, but that still didn’t remove all the fuel contamination.
For that, an air sparging system, located on the northeast corner of the property, continues working. The system sends air down into the groundwater, sucks air back and removes contaminants through a carbon canister, Smith said.
“We’re removing any remaining volatiles — remnants of gasoline. That will probably take a couple more years,” he added. “We’ve got to make this as clean as it was before there was a gas station here.”
Near the filtration system are two parking spaces that eventually will be used as DC fast-charging stations for electric vehicles. Settlement money from the Volkswagen “dieselgate” scandal will eventually provide the two 150 kilowatt chargers, Smith said, which will allow electric vehicles to go between 150 and 180 miles, depending on the model.
After all the planning and financing were set, renovations were set to start in March of 2020, the beginning of the COVID pandemic and accompanying restrictions.
“All of the contractors had to follow all of the rules and extra precautions … we had to stop construction for a few weeks,” Smith said. “Just like everybody else, we had to wait longer for some of the equipment and supplies to get here.”
The last piece of equipment, which finally arrived in December after being ordered in April 2021, was the fryer hood for the new kitchen.
“We think we built a very nice facility for the size of property we have,” Smith said. “Our gas (sales) volume has come back very well, and we’re building back the store’s volume.”
