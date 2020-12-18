Yakima Valley Emergency Management staff and volunteers have joined a new network designed to foster more effective and reliable communications.
AT&T built FirstNet based on a recommendation of the 9/11 Commission specifically for emergency responders to communicate with everyone on scene, eliminating the common problem of cell towers being overloaded with users trying to call in or out.
During a successful trial period, Yakima Valley staff found FirstNet to be reliable, even in remote areas, according to a news release. Communication should improve as the system continues to add infrastructure in the county.