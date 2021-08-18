Between 30 and 40 residents of the Savoy Apartments will be evicted Monday following a request by the city of Yakima to board up the condemned building.
A Yakima County Superior Court judge granted the request Friday, and residents were notified the same day.
“There were multiple reports that the city has received over a long period of time about some health and life safety deficiencies in the building,” city spokesman Randy Beehler said.
The concerns prompted city inspectors to visit the building at 322 W. Yakima Ave., where they found holes in walls between units, a nonfunctioning fire escape, broken windows and exterior doors that were not secure.
The building was condemned April 23. The city contacted owner Aaron Stewart about the violations, Beehler said, but the deficiencies were not brought up to code.
The city filed a lawsuit against Stewart for violations of city codes in late July, according to City Attorney Sara Watkins.
The July 26 lawsuit alleges fire alarm and fire escape violations, an accumulation of garbage, latches that weren’t secure and other violations.
“This was after months of attempting to get the owner to comply with the city’s building codes and nuisance codes without success,” Watkins said at Tuesday’s City Council meeting.
Stewart has a history of violating city codes at the Savoy Apartments and other properties.
He also owns the Cascade and Senator apartments, which have been condemned in the past. The Savoy Apartments were condemned after a fire in 2017.
Stewart could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
Residents say the conditions at the Savoy are unlivable.
“This building is unsafe,” resident Mindee Jo Moorcroft said Wednesday. “The trusses and the stabilizers are gone. There’s no fire exits that are safe anymore. And there’s no security doors or fire doors in and out.”
Resident Maureen Leavitt described flood stains on basement walls of the Savoy, as well as rotted beams and mold from broken plumbing.
Despite the conditions at the Savoy, some residents are reluctant to leave.
“I won’t have anywhere to go,” Carl Newborn said.
Leavitt said she will likely be living in her vehicle or in a tent after Monday.
Moorcroft said she doesn’t have any other place to stay.
“I don’t even know now if this building can be fixed after we find more and more every day that is wrong. And now our safety and our health (are) affected every day, you know,” Moorcroft said. “But it’s home for us, and it’s all some of us have.”
Beehler said it is the responsibility of the city to ensure that housing is safe, secure and livable.
“The city has followed the notification process, the legal process and given the owner ample time to correct the deficiencies in the building, and that simply hasn’t happened,” he said. “We can’t let people continue to live in unsafe conditions.”
Notice of eviction was given to residents on Friday via flyers posted at the Savoy.
Beehler said local nonprofit organizations will also help notify residents of evictions.
“Different organizations have been working with residents there, trying to find them alternative housing,” Beehler said.
The city asked the Homeless Network of Yakima County, Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, Camp Hope and the Yakima Union Gospel Mission to help Savoy residents find new housing.
Annette Rodriguez, a homeless services officer with Yakima Neighborhood Health Services, said the agency has been fielding calls from residents and distributing flyers to inform them about emergency services.
“It’s so important that we get the resource information out to those individuals (who) won’t have anywhere to go,” she said.
Neighborhood Health assists individuals with rent, deposit or moving costs.
The agency helps individuals search for housing and fill out applications. It also offers behavioral health services.
“It’s a hard time for some people that may be fearing or feeling a lot of anxiety and depression,” Rodriguez said.
Beehler said the city will communicate with the organizations about their progress with Savoy residents.